CM BS Yediyurappa directs officials to begin high-density corridor work by April

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday directed officials to begin work at the earliest on the 12 high-density corridors spanning 190 kilometres.

While reviewing the progress of the work under ‘Bengaluru Mission-2022’, he directed the officials to expedite the tender process and begin the work by April 2021.

He noted that the high-density corridor project, besides providing world-class transport, will resolve the persisting traffic issues across the city. The tender process for the Rs 477-crore project is likely to gather momentum in the coming days.

Completed roadwork by May 21

The Chief Minister, while reviewing the ongoing works under the Smart City project in the city, said works on five of 37 roads taken up under the project have been completed. “Work on the other roads will be completed and thrown open to the public by May 21,” he assured.

Advising officials not to misuse funds, the Chief Minister asked officials to retain the footpaths in good condition.

Namma Metro works

Briefing the Chief Minister on the Namma Metro works, officials said the Kengeri lane stretch will be completed and open for public use by June 21.

Convinced about the pace with which the work is progressing, Yediyurappa directed BMRCL and other civic officials to solve issues on the metro work linking Whitefield and Electronics City and complete the work at the earliest.

Officials from BBMP briefed the Chief Minister on the rejuvenation of stormwater drains and the beautification of waterways. “Tenders have already been invited to develop the 11-kilometre K100 SWD. This apart, the work to clean up the

pipeline inside the stormwater drains carrying the wastewater will be completed by February,” BBMP officials told the Chief Minister.

Yediyurappa directed the officials to form the Environment and Heritage Trust to undertake works on the Experience Bengaluru Project.