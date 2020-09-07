CM BS Yediyurappa unveils Jana Soudha in South Bengaluru

Helping the students preparing for the competitive exams, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday inaugurated the Dr Shivakumara Mahaswami Competitive Exam Study Centre and E-library--Jnana Soudha at Kalyan Nagar in Moodalapalya (Ward-127).

The study centre and library were built under assistance from the CM Nagarothhana funds at a cost of Rs 15 crores. This apart, the BBMP will also be developing children play area and open-air gym and thematic park at a cost of Rs 75 lakh on the premises of the study centre.

The building spread across 5,023.84 sq meters area is expected to cater to the requirements of students from Moodalapalya and Govindarajanagar assembly constituency besides serving the local public.

With three-floors, the centre has mini-auditoriums for RWA and NGO activities at the basement, corporators' office, separate gym facility for men and women and a yoga centre for the senior citizens in the ground floor.

The first floor has a well-equipped e-library and a 200 seating auditorium for training students to face competitive exams. Three badminton courts have been built on the third floor.