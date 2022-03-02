CM opens half-complete playground in HSR Layout

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday threw open a partially-developed playground in HSR Layout, Southeast Bengaluru.

Developed at a cost of Rs 10 crore, the playground has separate areas for kabaddi, volleyball and basketball. It also has facilities such as floodlights, chain-link fencing, vehicle parking and a gallery.

The playground, owned by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), is spread over seven acres and 19 guntas. The state government has provided Rs 40.25 crore to develop the ground in a phased manner. It has been named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Check out latest videos from DH: