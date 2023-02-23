CMRS starts inspection of Whitefield metro line

CMRS starts inspection of Whitefield metro line

A K Rai, the CMRS, went on a motor trolley to inspect civil, mechanical, electrical and signalling systems as well as the civil work

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 23 2023, 02:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 08:00 ist
The KR Puram-Whitefield metro line spans 12.75 km. Credit: DH Photo

The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) on Wednesday started three-day statutory inspections of the 12.75-km KR Puram-Whitefield metro line.

A K Rai, the CMRS, went on a motor trolley to inspect civil, mechanical, electrical and signalling systems as well as the civil work.

Also Read | Ticketless travel fines in Jan bring BMTC Rs 6.7 lakh

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is working overtime to finish the work at 12 stations. BMRCL boss Anjum Parwez said that the pending works would not affect the CMRS inspection. He expressed confidence that the station work would be completed in time for commercial operations, which will take 15 days or more.

The CMRS will continue the statutory inspections on Thursday and Friday. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
BMRCL
Namma Metro
infrastructure
Bengaluru news
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Prejudice still strong in higher education institutions

Prejudice still strong in higher education institutions

You can’t save democracy in a Jewish State

You can’t save democracy in a Jewish State

Fearless in the fight for freedom

Fearless in the fight for freedom

DH Toon | Never too late?

DH Toon | Never too late?

Too high a price to clear the Bar

Too high a price to clear the Bar

James Webb telescope rewrites understanding of galaxies

James Webb telescope rewrites understanding of galaxies

 