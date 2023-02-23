CMRS starts inspection of Whitefield metro line

The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) on Wednesday started three-day statutory inspections of the 12.75-km KR Puram-Whitefield metro line.

A K Rai, the CMRS, went on a motor trolley to inspect civil, mechanical, electrical and signalling systems as well as the civil work.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is working overtime to finish the work at 12 stations. BMRCL boss Anjum Parwez said that the pending works would not affect the CMRS inspection. He expressed confidence that the station work would be completed in time for commercial operations, which will take 15 days or more.

The CMRS will continue the statutory inspections on Thursday and Friday.