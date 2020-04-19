College opens doors to migrant, daily wage labourers

College opens doors to migrant, daily wage labourers

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 19 2020, 01:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2020, 01:41 ist
Representative image. (Reuters photo)

A city college has offered shelter to labourers who have been pushed into distress due to the lockdown.

Fullinfaws College, located off Bannerghatta Road near DLF New Township, Akshayanagar, has opened its doors to migrant and daily wage workers and anyone who needs shelter.

A communication from the college read: “Food, clothes, medicines for the poor & needy, sanitary pads and milk for children will be provided along with water facilities and clean toilets for the next one month. Keeping in mind the social distancing norms, we can comfortably accommodate 100 people.”

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bengaluru
Lockdown
Migrant
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: Writer helps woman deliver baby under a tree

COVID-19: Writer helps woman deliver baby under a tree

UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as toll hits 14,576

UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as toll hits 14,576

Thokkottu welcomes COVID-19 patient as he returns home

Thokkottu welcomes COVID-19 patient as he returns home

Large global contraction in H1 2020 inevitable: IMF

Large global contraction in H1 2020 inevitable: IMF

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

 