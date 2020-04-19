College opens doors to migrant, daily wage labourers

A city college has offered shelter to labourers who have been pushed into distress due to the lockdown.

Fullinfaws College, located off Bannerghatta Road near DLF New Township, Akshayanagar, has opened its doors to migrant and daily wage workers and anyone who needs shelter.

A communication from the college read: “Food, clothes, medicines for the poor & needy, sanitary pads and milk for children will be provided along with water facilities and clean toilets for the next one month. Keeping in mind the social distancing norms, we can comfortably accommodate 100 people.”