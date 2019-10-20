Coming soon: A waste plant to keep IT hub spic and span

Controlled by gram panchayats that have limited resources, some of the localities on the eastern outskirts of Bengaluru are faced with complex urban problems such as garbage disposal and poor sanitation.

But amid the disorder that surrounds the collection and segregation of garbage in these areas, a solution is on the way. A waste-processing plant is coming up at Doddabanahalli in Bidarahalli hobli, Bengaluru East taluk.

The plant will handle both wet and solid waste from the IT hub of Mahadevapura which is dotted with apartment complexes, villas and gated communities just outside the BBMP limits.

Announcing this on Saturday, Mahadevapura MLA Arvind Limbavali said the work on the plant would start soon as the required land was ready for construction. Environmental NGO Hasiru Dala would help run the plant.

He was interacting with the residents of apartment complexes in and around Budigere Cross, Off Hoskote Road, at Janaspandana - Citizens For Change, a civic grievance redress programme organised by DH and Prajavani in association with the Prestige Tranquillity Apartment Owners’ Association. He hoped the plant would help clear the fast-mushrooming garbage black spots.

According to the BJP legislator, the chief minister has called a meeting on Monday to address the garbage problems faced by the residents of Mitaganahalli and Mandur gram panchayats. “I hope the problem will be addressed scientifically,” he added.

Sources in the Bengaluru Urban zilla panchayat confirmed to this newspaper that a survey of the land had been completed and entries made in revenue records to facilitate the setting up of the waste-processing unit.