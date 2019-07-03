Compost units to be set up in graveyards

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun on Tuesday discussed with the BBMP officials the ways to treat waste produced graveyards and crematoriums.

“There are 251 graveyards in the city, including five major crematoriums. Set up compost centres at Harischandra Ghat, Wilson Garden, Shanthinagar, Ulsoor and Nandidurga, as more garbage is produced in these places,” Gangambike directed the officials.

The mayor said Rs 3 crore was earmarked for the development of graveyards, and infrastructures such as compound walls, toilets, drinking water facilities would be provided in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Gangambike directed the officials to spread awareness about the plastic ban in shopping malls.