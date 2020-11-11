Consider action against BDA chief over illegal order: Karnataka HC to govt

The High Court of Karnataka asked the state government to consider action against the BDA commissioner who had ordered his staff to take his prior permission for attending the enquiries before agencies like Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF) and Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The court said the state cannot be a silent spectator when a prima facie finding has been recorded by the court on the attempts made by the Bangalore Development Authority commissioner to interfere in the investigation.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka is hearing a PIL petition against the order passed by the BDA commissioner.

The petition, filed by S Arunachalam, a Bengaluru-based social activist, contended that the order is devoid of any statutory power.

The BDA commissioner’s order barred the officers from sharing documents and office notes with the investigating agencies without his prior permission.

He, however, exempted this rule in case the officers have been asked to appear before the vigilance wing of the

BDA.

The bench observed that the English translation of the note, provided by the commissioner, reiterated that the officers are required to obtain his prior permission.

The bench demanded to know the provision under which the BDA commissioner could pass such an order.

The court also asked the government whether it intends to take action against the commissioner under the BDA Act.

The counsel for the BDA commissioner submitted that it was not his client’s intention to restrain the BDA staff from participating in the enquiries by the investigating agencies.

The court has adjourned the hearing until November 28 and also extended the stay on the commissioner’s order.