Consider removing cables from Bengaluru footpaths after month's notice to operators: Karnataka HC

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the BBMP to consider launching a drive against unauthorised cables dangling from footpaths and streets after giving a month’s notice to internet service providers and cable TV operators.
A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka also directed the authorities to continue the ongoing drive of removing unauthorised cables from footpaths/streets across Bengaluru.
The court was hearing a PIL petition by N P Amrutesh, a city lawyer.
The petitioner has filed an interlocutory application seeking to make the cable TV operators’ association and telecom/internet service providers as respondents in the petition. The court permitted him to file amended copies of the petition in two weeks and ordered issuing notices to the new respondents.
The court stipulated that the BBMP can give cable operators and internet service providers a month’s notice, at the end of which it should start a drive to remove any cables that are found dangling from footways/streets.
The petition stated that hanging/dangling electric/internet/TV cables pose a danger to the public. Citing media reports, it said the city witnessed 507 deaths due to electrocution from 2015 to 2019.
The petition also cited a survey conducted by the BBMP and Bescom that showed that the city has more than 7,000 structures, mostly houses, right under high-tension power lines.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Bounce turns old scooters into electric vehicles
Restore mangroves to save Sundarbans
Why African students overstay in Bengaluru
Recycled medals, podiums: Tokyo passes sustainable test
Future space travel might require mushrooms
'Heart attack risk rises in first two weeks post Covid'
Team India gets emotional after losing to Belgium
Sport or martial art? Karate’s big question at Olympics
What will the Earth be like in 500 years?
Hockey star's dad sold cow to buy son's goalkeeper kit