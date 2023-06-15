Construction of trauma care centre at Bengaluru's KC General to start soon

Inspecting KC General Hospital on Wednesday, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao instructed officials to start work on the trauma care centre soon.

Though the centre had been approved already, construction work is yet to begin. The centre would be a three-storey building, including an operation theatre, primarily to treat accident victims.

Since the hospital's mortuary is too old and lacks cold storage, it should be upgraded, Rao said. He asked the hospital management to put forth their requirements for upgrading the hospital.

"The ICU unit lacks sufficient personnel, so we have discussed this with the minister. We are making a list of our requirements, such as surgical equipment, that would be submitted to him," Dr Indira Kabade, hospital superintendent, told DH.

Rao also said the hospital itself should dispense medicines instead of expecting patients to buy these from pharmacies outside.