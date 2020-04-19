Cops issue 2L passes, reject 56L applications

HM Chaitanya Swamy
HM Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Apr 19 2020, 00:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2020, 01:36 ist
The city police have issued over two lakh passes for essential and emergency passes while rejecting almost 56 lakh applications. 

"We crossed 2 Lakh KSP CLEAR online passes issued for seamless service of essentials in Bengaluru. Plus 12 Hr passes and Travel Permits in emergencies... 55.77 Lakh applications rejected for Effective #lockdown! (sic)," Hemant Nimbalkar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration), said in a tweet. 

As many as 2,00,608 lakh passes have been issued for banking, insurance, capital market, emergency travel, goods manufacture, goods storage, transport, government agencies, hotels, IT, ITeS, BT (critical and facility), medial establishments, online delivery, petroleum, power, press/media, private security, groceries, telecom, internet and volunteers, Nimbalkar stated. 

With the chief minister saying two-wheelers would be allowed after April 20, a senior official said a separate policy would be issued to ensure people didn't step out unnecessarily. 

