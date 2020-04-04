Coronavirus: KR Market to be moved full-time to Electronics City

Concerns over sanitation and an inability to prevent crowding at the city’s old Kalasipalyam Market over fears of coronavirus had prompted officials to move it to Electronics City last week. Now, agriculture officials say the move could be permanent.

During an early morning visit to the market’s makeshift setup along the Huskur Road beyond Electronics City Phase 2 on Hosur Road on Saturday, Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar said moves were underway to retain the market permanently at the new location.

The Kalasipalyam Market is said to be nearly a century old and older than K R Market, which was established in the 1920s, according to historian Suresh Moona.

“The Kalasipalyam market was operational in the city for many years. Because of this COVID-19 effect, however, there was a lot of rush there and people were unable to maintain social distancing. Therefore, it was decided to shift that market here,” Somashekar said.

According to Karee Gowda, director, Department of Agricultural Marketing, the move could also help the market commercially with more space available.

“The area available for traders at Kalasipalyam Market was only two acres. Here, we have 41 acres, which will be developed into a high-end market along the lines of what was done at the neighbouring Fruit Market on Huskur Road. This development could take two years,” he said.

The parcel of land, which was largely unused for years, was bulldozed and levelled.

The market is now a dusty stretch of ground, with seven lines of fruit and vegetable stalls. APMC officials, however, said that the yard has potable water and toilet facilities for traders and farmers.

According to Somashekar, the land was under litigation for years but the case has been decided in the government’s favour. “The proposal has come to the revenue secretary. If it is approved and once the APMC pays Rs 54,000 crore to the revenue department, then the government will hand over this property to the APMC,” he said. “Granted, it is a little far from the city but this is a move done to keep people safe,” he added.