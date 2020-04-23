Masoom Trust donates food kits to labourers

Coronavirus lockdown: MK Agrotech's Masoom Trust donates food kits to labourers

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 23 2020, 00:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 01:14 ist
Representative image

The Srirangapatna-based MK Agrotech, manufacturers of Sunpure Oil, are offering essential groceries to the families of labourers and the poor, distressed by the lockdown.

The company’s volunteers have committed to deliver a 30-day supply of essential items to over 7,000 poor families across Karnataka through
their registered charity — Masoom Trust.

The food kits included rice, Sunpure sunflower oil, Sunpure swaad atta, Sunpure sugar, tur dal, salt, soap, chilli powder and turmeric powder.

In recent times, the trust has donated six dialysis machines used in performing over 15,000 dialysis for free.

To support over five lakh families that need urgent supply of daily essentials and to scale up the relief operations, the trust needs more resources, public participation and contributions. It has invited contributions from interested donors.

Contributions can be sent to: account name: Masoom Trust, account no: 35782515726, bank: State Bank of India, branch: Mysore, IFSC code: SBIN0004161.

More information can be obtained by calling +91-9740766668 or by writing to jeelani@masoom.in

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bengaluru
Food kits
Lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner

As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner

Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free

Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free

'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'

'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study

Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study

Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23

Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23

India running out of oil storage space as demand falls

India running out of oil storage space as demand falls

Flight tickets being sold despite govt restrictions

Flight tickets being sold despite govt restrictions

 