Coronavirus lockdown: MK Agrotech's Masoom Trust donates food kits to labourers

The Srirangapatna-based MK Agrotech, manufacturers of Sunpure Oil, are offering essential groceries to the families of labourers and the poor, distressed by the lockdown.

The company’s volunteers have committed to deliver a 30-day supply of essential items to over 7,000 poor families across Karnataka through

their registered charity — Masoom Trust.

The food kits included rice, Sunpure sunflower oil, Sunpure swaad atta, Sunpure sugar, tur dal, salt, soap, chilli powder and turmeric powder.

In recent times, the trust has donated six dialysis machines used in performing over 15,000 dialysis for free.

To support over five lakh families that need urgent supply of daily essentials and to scale up the relief operations, the trust needs more resources, public participation and contributions. It has invited contributions from interested donors.

Contributions can be sent to: account name: Masoom Trust, account no: 35782515726, bank: State Bank of India, branch: Mysore, IFSC code: SBIN0004161.

More information can be obtained by calling +91-9740766668 or by writing to jeelani@masoom.in.