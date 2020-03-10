Metro trains, stations get cleaned several times a day

Coronavirus: Metro trains, stations get cleaned several times a day amid coronavirus fear

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 10 2020, 01:19am ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2020, 03:51am ist

In the backdrop of an IT-sector employee from Whitefield testing positive for Covid-19, the BMRCL has declared it will clean trains as well as the facilities at metro stations to check the spread of the deadly virus. 

Escalator handrails, lift buttons, grilles, automated fare collection (AFC) gates, ticket counters and taps at the washbasins are being cleaned several times a day by a dedicated team of workers. 

An official has been appointed to oversee the cleaning process while a separate record is being maintained about the number of times trains, stations and the premises are cleaned in a day. The BMRCL has also made it mandatory for its employees to wear masks. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
Wuhan Virus
COVID-19
metro
Namma Metro
BMRCL
Comments (+)
 