Coronavirus: Metro trains, stations get cleaned several times a day amid coronavirus fear

In the backdrop of an IT-sector employee from Whitefield testing positive for Covid-19, the BMRCL has declared it will clean trains as well as the facilities at metro stations to check the spread of the deadly virus.

Escalator handrails, lift buttons, grilles, automated fare collection (AFC) gates, ticket counters and taps at the washbasins are being cleaned several times a day by a dedicated team of workers.

An official has been appointed to oversee the cleaning process while a separate record is being maintained about the number of times trains, stations and the premises are cleaned in a day. The BMRCL has also made it mandatory for its employees to wear masks.