Coronavirus: Protocol out for early release of bodies

The BBMP commissioner on Friday issued a protocol for the early release of bodies of Covid-19 victims, which authorities have been struggling to release promptly in the face of surging casualties.

The guidelines were separate for patients/suspected Covid-19 deaths at hospitals and positive/suspected Covid-19 deaths at home.

Death in hospital

In the event of a Covid-19 victim’s death at a hospital, authorities should release a death certificate by collecting a copy of the Aadhaar card or any ID proof of the victim. Hospitals should also collect Covid-19 positive reports or documents proving the victim’s positive status.

Hospitals should register an online update of the victim’s details. If they do not have access to the BBMP’s portal, they should email the copy of the death certificate to 2020covid.hospital@gmail.com.

If a death is suspected of Covid-19, the hospital should immediately issue a provisional cause of death certificate. The cause of death should be stated as 'death due to natural causes cannot be ruled out. However, the exact cause of natural death could not be commented on due to the existing circumstances (Covid-19 pandemic)'.

If the final test report is positive, the hospital should take back the provisional certificate and destroy it. Instead, the hospital should issue a fresh certificate mentioning the victim's positive status. If the report is negative, it should issue a certificate stating the cause of death as ‘death due to natural causes cannot be ruled out. However, the exact cause of natural death could not be commented on due to the existing circumstances (Covid-19 pandemic)'.

Death at home

If a positive patient dies at home, the medical officer should take a photograph of the body to rule out injuries/unnatural death and keep it for reference. If an unnatural death is suspected, they should consult the nearest medical college for advice.

If death is natural, the cause of death certificate should be issued mentioning the positive status. After collecting the ID proof and Covid-19 positive report, the officer should upload it on the portal or send it by email.

In case Covid-19 is suspected in death at home, the medical officer should follow the same procedure such as photographing the dead body and follow the protocol mentioned for the death of suspected Covid-19 patients at hospitals.

In all the cases mentioned above, the body should be packed as per the standard protocol and transferred to the crematorium/burial ground by ambulance or hearse van belonging to the BBMP zone concerned by personnel donning proper PPE kits. Zonal officials should (mandatorily) provide PPE kits to the crematorium staff.

Further directions

The commissioner directed all crematoriums/burial grounds to compulsorily accept bodies of Covid-19 victims. He directed them to function from 9 am to 8 pm every day. For all non-Covid-19 natural deaths, routine/existing procedures for the cause of death certificate should be followed.