Corporators will adopt hospitals in BBMP south zone: R Ashoka

Every corporator from the BBMP south zone will adopt one hospital, Revenue Minister said on Saturday.

Ashoka, the minister in charge of Covid-19 in the BBMP south zone, said he would meet all corporators and MLAs from the zone on Monday.

“Every corporator will adopt one hospital. Also, every private hospital will get one police constable to note down who comes, who goes, how many beds are available and how many of them are vacant. Any refusal for admission will be informed immediately to the police station,” he said. R Ashoka