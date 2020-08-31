Covid-19 crisis: BMRCL looks to raise funds for metro work

BMRCL has sought to increase the borrowing limit and mortgage its properties to raise money to push ahead with the metro work, amid the pandemic.

Considering the economic constraints faced by the governments, the board of directors of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) recently passed a resolution for increasing the limit on borrowing from Rs 22,000 crore to Rs 28,000 crore.

With this, BMRCL plans to raise Rs 6,520 crore for Phase 1, 2, 2A, and 2B. Secondly, the corporation hopes to raise Rs 1,300 crore through debentures/bonds by mortgaging all or any of the assets, for which it has sought approval of its members, including the Union government.

The corporation has spent Rs 13,845 crore on Phase 1 and the revised cost of Phase 2 is estimated at Rs 30,695 crore. The corporation has already received Rs 13,093 crore from the central and state government, which amounts to 70.56% of their funding. The remaining money, including about Rs 665 crore needed to close Phase 1 accounts, has to be raised through loans.

Losses due to lockdown

In addition to this, the shutting down of metro operations has led to huge financial losses, with officials incurring a loss of Rs 22 crore per month since May. The restarting of trains is not expected to fetch the same fare revenue of about Rs 30 crore a month as the trains cannot carry more than one-sixth of their capacity due to the social-distancing rules.

BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth said the move to raise the borrowing limit and mortgage properties was part of the efforts to become self-reliant amid the raging economic crisis.

“We don’t want any of our projects to be delayed due to financial constraints. From land acquisiton to construction, we want the works to continue in full swing. We are securing the financial needs,” he said.

BMRCL’s monthly expenditure is about Rs 400 to Rs 500 crore, a major part of which is spent on project financing. Until last year, the corporation had funds to provide for expenditure for the next three months.

This year, the corporation has reached a stage where the funds could finance only the following month’s expenditure. Of the Rs 1300 crore to be raised through the latest move, about Rs 700 crore will be reserved for the financing of the projects.