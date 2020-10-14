Covid-19 hoardings removed but BBMP to get Rs 18 lakh in ad tax

Covid-19 hoardings removed but BBMP to get Rs 18 lakh

Ambarish B
  • Oct 14 2020, 01:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2020, 02:07 ist
All kinds of hoardings were banned in Bengaluru in 2017. DH FILE PHOTO

The Karnataka High Court has ordered the state government to collect Rs 18 lakh in advertisement tax in lieu of Covid-19 awareness hoardings and pay the same to the BBMP. 

While the court had imposed a blanket ban on hoardings in the city, it allowed the government to put up billboards for raising awareness about the novel coronavirus. The government had told the court on oath that advertisements for creating awareness about Covid-19 would be put up with public funds available with BBMP. The court gave permission on the condition that no private advertisements would be allowed. 

The court revoked the permission after it emerged that hoardings were put up with private sponsors, and ordered the government to pull down all the hoardings. 

On Tuesday, the BBMP informed a division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay S Oka that it had communicated to the government quantifying the advertisement tax from the hoardings at Rs 18 lakh. The bench directed the government to recover the amount and pay to the BBMP. The court stated both the government and the BBMP would comply with the orders, and gave them time until November 2. 

Karnataka High Court
BBMP
Bengaluru
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike
Coronavirus
COVID-19

