Covid-19 task force for Bengaluru to contain surge in cases

To contain the surge of Covid-19 in the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has formed a special Covid-19 Task Force close on the lines of the state Covid Task Force.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad on Monday issued orders constituting the task force. The task force will focus on early case identification and detection, fast-tracked testing to deliver results in 24 hours by overcoming technical glitches, effective surveillance, and coordination of contact tracing by involving all stakeholders at the ward level.

This apart, it will also ensure isolation and clinical care as per the guidelines.

A separate group will be formed under the task force to oversee treatment and care, besides auditing deaths. While the task force will be headed by the civic body chief, the other members include special commissioners and epidemiologists, chief health officers, and eleven other members.

The task force will hold frequent meetings on every alternative day initially and later once or twice a week to discuss issues on the Covid-19 situation across Bengaluru.