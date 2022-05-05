Cunningham Road crumbles a month after fresh asphalting  

The newly laid stretch of Cunningham Road between Balekundri Circle and High Grounds police station is crumbling less than a month after its renovation.

With this shoddy work, the civic body appears to have ruined a road that was in good shape with proper lane markings on the excuse of “developing” it.

Sub-standard work was evident with a short stretch of the road having multiple patches.

An examination of the road’s edges revealed that the contractor got away by putting a thin layer of asphalt that added no value. However, the Cantonment Railway Station-High Grounds police station stretch has been neatly done.

Ravi Bushan, who takes the road almost every day, said Cunningham Road was better before the work. “Now, the lane markings are missing. The road looks shabby,” he said.

A senior BBMP official said they are yet to complete the work. “The smoothness of the road surface will get better as more and more vehicles pass by. The road was repaired using micro-surfacing technology. The cost involved is three times lesser than the traditional method of relaying the road using bituminous concrete,” he said. Micro-surfaced roads have a longer life than a regular asphalted road, he added.

While Ballari Road and Palace Cross Road were repaired using micro-surfacing technology just two months ago, BBMP workmen were seen on Friday re-asphalting Palace Cross Road with a thicker layer.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Bengaluru unit president Mohan Dasari accused the BBMP of not caring about the tax payers’ money.

“When a student died due to the BBMP’s negligence, the civic body gave a compensation of Rs 25,000 to the girl’s family. This is the attitude senior officers have. They have no respect for human life,” he said.