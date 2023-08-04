D K Shivakumar wants to look at every file before BBMP clears bills

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar wants to look at every file before the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) clears the pending bills of contractors.

In a letter addressed to Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, the Bengaluru Development Minister has sought as many as 26 details of every work — ranging from tendering process to quality check — in 15 days.

The six-page letter, seen by DH, follows a demand from a section of MLAs to release payments to contractors as works have been stopped since the new government came to power. Going by his letter, the DyCM wants to first assess the “authenticity” of every work that was approved in the last three years before clearing bills.

The details sought by the DyCM are voluminous as bills worth over Rs 2,500 crore are pending for clearance in the BBMP at the moment. On top of this, works over Rs 3,000 crore — mostly funded by the state government — are currently under construction.

A majority of these projects, announced in the run-up to the Assembly polls, are related to road improvements, storm water drains, lake rejuvenation and minor ward works.

Of the 26 documents sought from the BBMP, the first 14 are related to the choice of work (technical basis), quality of detailed project reports (DPRs), extract of road history including defect liability period, etc. In the second section underlined as ‘tender process’, he has asked another five sets of documents ranging from tender notification to approval and work order issued to the progress of work.

The third section seeks seven types of documents, all pertaining to quality check. Some of them are: work measurement bill, before and after photos, laboratory test reports, third-party inspection reports, site inspection photos of engineers, etc.

Insiders say the letter is an indication that the DyCM wants to tighten his grip over the BBMP’s day-to-day affairs. “The minister does not have a say in BBMP’s files. The government has already given administrative approval and tender approvals which cover 19 details sought by the DyCM. After that, the BBMP, a municipal corporation, has powers to clear bills,” said an insider.