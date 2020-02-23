Deep south gets Vayu Vajra bus link to airport

The BMTC will now connect the extreme south of Bengaluru to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) with two new Vayu Vajra routes to the Art of Living, and DLF Apartment.

The KIAB-13 route between the airport and the Art of Living campus will have 22 daily trips. The bus will have stoppages at Thalaghattapura, Raghuvanahalli Cross, Konanakunte Cross, Banashankari Bus Station, Minerva Circle, Mysore Bank, Mehkri Circle, Hebbal, Kogilu Cross and Hunasamaranahalli before reaching the airport.

The KIAB-14 bus will have 37 trips and will link DLF Apartment to KIA via Hulimavu, IIMB, Bilekahalli, Gurappanapalya, Bengaluru Dairy, Wilson Garden, Bangalore Club, Mekhri Circle, Hebbal and Hunasamaranahalli.