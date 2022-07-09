Defence Ministry asks BMRCL to arrange joint survey of land for metro rail project

The Ministry of Defence asked the Karnataka Government to take steps to conduct a joint survey to hand over 2.37 acre land in Iblur village in Bengaluru South Taluk for construction of the proposed metro rail project.

Upon completion of the joint survey by Army and Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation ( BMRCL), required land would be handed over to the state government, the Ministry said in its letter to the State Government.

Earlier, the State had requested the Defence Ministry to hand over 2.37 acres of land in Iblur village. The BMRCL has proposed to build a metro station in the land on its Outer Ring Road-Bengaluru International Airport Metro Line.

In the recent meeting, in the Chairman of Defence Secretary to discuss the states requests to hand over Defence Ministry lands to build various infrastructures, the Army officials said they were ready to hand over required land to the BMRLC. However, a joint survey by the Army and the BMRCL required handing over the land to the state. In the meeting , it was decided to take up the matter with BMRCL to expedite the joint survey, said the minutes of the meeting.

