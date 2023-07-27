Defunct Banaswadi lake could become park to stop encroachments

A major part of the Banaswadi lake, which lost the characteristics of a waterbody due to rampant encroachment, will be turned into a park.

Sarvagnanagar MLA and Energy Minister KJ George made this request during Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's visit to the defunct lake on Wednesday. A small area of the dead lake is also set to be converted into an artificial pond.

During the inspection, George conveyed to the Bengaluru Development Minister that transforming the unused lake into a park is the only solution to halt further encroachments.

“(The BDA) has formed layouts and allotted sites. We cannot evict them,” he told his cabinet colleague. When someone suggested constructing a BBMP building, Shivakumar asserted that no construction activity would take place, even if the lake is defunct.

The revenue department, responsible for safeguarding the once 47-acre lake, has devised a plan to create a multi-utility park on the current 17-acre land, which now resembles a mini forest. The poorly maintained place has become a den for anti-social elements.

The primary encroacher of the lake is the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), which, around three decades ago, formed over 210 sites on the 14-acre land, now known as HRBR layout. Additionally, over 150 houses have been constructed within the lake area, further deteriorating the waterbody.

Apart from Banaswadi lake, the Deputy Chief Minister also inspected Kacharakanahalli lake and Hennur Bande.

Officials told him that the court has issued orders to evict 450 slums that are occupying the lake land. The BBMP has prepared a blueprint to rejuvenate the lake and create a view park and a stadium. The plan has already received approval from the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (KTCDA), and officials requested a grant to develop the lake.

George told the Deputy Chief Minister that four acres of land were identified in KR Puram to house slum dwellers after their eviction from the lake. “We have learnt that only one acre of land is left. We need to identify three more acres elsewhere,” he said.

Shivakumar was also informed about the plan to create a park on the 29-acre land at Hennur Bande.

Longer flyover at Maruthi Sevanagar

An elevated rotary (circular) flyover proposed at Maruthi Sevanagar to enable easy access to Baiyappanahalli’s Sir M Visvesvaraya coaching terminal is likely to be longer by 2.5 km.

The flyover is expected to connect the existing flyover at ITC factory and another ramp towards Ayyappa Temple near Uttam Sagar. It will also help motorists heading to and from Old Madras Road, Banaswadi and Kammanahalli, officials said.