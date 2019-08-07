Defunct STPs could make you poorer, drier

Apartments and other private establishments may have to pay heavy fines if their sewage treatment plants (STP) have stopped working as the BWSSB is gearing up to check their maintenance.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB) will request the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to conduct a survey and submit a list of dysfunctional STPs across the city. The BWSSB will not only impose heavy fines on defaulters but also cut down their water supply.

Tushar Girinath, Chairman, BWSSB, said dysfunctional STPs would be considered non-existent. “Most of the private establishments have set up the STPs just for the sake of it,” he told DH.

According to him, before issuing the sanction order, BWSSB officials ensure the STPs are set up but they have not been able to keep track of their usage. “The power to ensure the functioning of the STPs is with the KSPCB. We’ll request the KSPCB to conduct a survey and submit a list of defaulters so that we can take necessary action,” he added.

The BWSSB could impose a 50% penalty on the water bill and reduce the water supply to the building, an equivalent amount of water that they can generate through the STPs.

Girinath hoped the move would bring down the city’s rising water demand, which is possible only if residents use treated water for non-drinking purposes.

The BWSSB boss said that while many STPs had been set up on the outskirts of the city, it had not brought down the demand for water.

“We cannot bring treated water from the outskirts to the city as we’ll have to lay a separate pipeline for that,” he said.