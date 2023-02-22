Delay in shifting GAIL’s gas pipeline stalls metro work in Bengaluru

Metro construction work is stalling in at least three sites in Bengaluru on the Outer Ring Road-airport line due to delays in shifting the gas pipeline.

Despite the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) diligently following up the issue for two years, the relocation work has been slow. In fact, GAIL has just completed work at Kadubeesanahalli, while it is yet to complete relocation of the pipeline at Veerannapalya, Yelahanka and Kodibeesanahalli.

GAIL had promised metro authorities that the work would be completed by mid 2021.

Since it could not finish the work, BMRCL is unable to hand over the 70 meters of land at Kadubeesanahalli to the contractor for the metro work.

The metro work encountered a similar obstacle at Veerannapalya near Nagawara. GAIL has now completed pipeline work on approximately 580 meters of the 700-meter stretch, but the full right of way has not been given for metro work. This meant work has piled up and the metro station remains incomplete.

GAIL blamed theft of equipment and contractor’s materials for the delay.

BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parvez told DH that GAIL has promised to finish all pending work in three months. “Delays happened due to several reasons, including material theft. We have cleared most hurdles,” he said.