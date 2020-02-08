Demolition of tilted building

Officials have started demolishing a four-storey building that developed cracks and leaned against adjoining structures in northern Bengaluru two days ago.

A 10-member team of the BBMP’s revenue wing started pulling down the building in Vayunandana Layout, Hebbal-Kempapura, on Friday. The authorities have already evacuated the inhabitants of a neighbouring building. Officials expressed confidence that the titled building would be fully demolished by Sunday.