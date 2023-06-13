DyCM to inspect congested junctions of B'luru today

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar to inspect congested junctions of Bengaluru on June 13

Shivakumar is also scheduled to visit the KR Puram and Tin Factory junctions

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Jun 13 2023, 00:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2023, 03:59 ist
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. Credit: PTI Photo

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is scheduled to inspect several traffic-congested junctions in the city on Tuesday.

He will start with the Hebbal junction, where the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is struggling to complete the work of adding one more loop near the flyover. He is also scheduled to visit the KR Puram and Tin Factory junctions where works to smoothen vehicular movement is under way. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DK Shivakumar
Bengaluru
junctions
inspection

Related videos

What's Brewing

Drunk man forgets he has car, hands it over to stranger

Drunk man forgets he has car, hands it over to stranger

SpaceX's new recruit: 14-year-old joins Starlink

SpaceX's new recruit: 14-year-old joins Starlink

Prehistoric bird-wing flutes unearthed in Israel

Prehistoric bird-wing flutes unearthed in Israel

Has Indian Test team lost its best shot at glory?

Has Indian Test team lost its best shot at glory?

Cyclone Biparjoy: How are cyclones named?

Cyclone Biparjoy: How are cyclones named?

This temple in Mumbai does not have a permanent idol

This temple in Mumbai does not have a permanent idol

 