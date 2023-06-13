Deputy CM DK Shivakumar to inspect congested junctions of Bengaluru on June 13

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is scheduled to inspect several traffic-congested junctions in the city on Tuesday.
He will start with the Hebbal junction, where the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is struggling to complete the work of adding one more loop near the flyover. He is also scheduled to visit the KR Puram and Tin Factory junctions where works to smoothen vehicular movement is under way.
