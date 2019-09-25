Deworming on, but schools in the dark

The state's health department says it has reached out to schools in the city to administer tablets to children on National Deworming Day, but not all have received the notice.

Private schools, mostly those under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), say they have not received any information regarding the distribution of tablets.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare, which launched the campaign on Tuesday, said 2.04 crore children across the state are being targeted as part of the deworming day programme. The number of private schoolchildren to be dewormed is 43.4 lakh.

Some CBSE and international schools in the city that DH spoke to said they have not received any circular.

"Usually, we have health workers meeting us. A circular is also sent. But it has not happened this time," said Malathy Narayan, principal, National Public School, Rajajinagar.

She said that though the school had received tablets last year, they were handed over to parents. "We need parental consent. We ask them to check with the paediatrician and then administer it because the child should not have any underlying health condition," she said.

Shashi Kumar, general secretary, KAMS (Associated Managements of Private Schools In Karnataka), said the schools under the association were informed about the programme. But he said the health department needs to publicise the programme better.

M Srinivasan, president, CBSE Schools Association, said it didn't receive the circular.

Dr V Veena, deputy director, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram, said the schools were sent a joint circular by the department of health and the department of education. "Despite this, if the schools have not received any intimation, we will request the BBMP officials to approach them," she said.