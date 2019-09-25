Deworming tablets for schoolkids: mop-up day on Sept 30

The state has trained 75,048 teachers and 65,911 Anganwadi workers to administer deworming tablets to children as per guidelines as part of the National Deworming Day on September 25.

As part of the programme, all schools and anganwadis will administer Albendazole tablets to children and adolescents aged 1-19 years. Any child not dewormed on the National Deworming Day due to absenteeism or sickness will be dewormed on the mop-up day, September 30.

The department has also ensured that the trained staff brief those consuming the tablets that the side effects of consuming Albendazole are rare and mild. “It can include nausea, vomiting and dizziness, especially in children with high worm loads. In line with the guidance, comprehensive adverse event protocols have been put in place and all appropriate officials have been trained,” officials said.