DH Impact | BDA cancels Rs 670-crore layout tender

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has finally cancelled the controversial Rs 670-crore tender that was called for the electrical works at the Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout.

According to the notification published by BDA on March 10, the tender was cancelled “due to administrative reasons”.

While the BDA called for the tenders on February 24, DH, on February 27, had reported that the BDA had floated the tender without seeking approval of the State Pre-Tender Scrutiny Committee, which came into force following “40 per cent commission” allegations in June last year.

The Committee, headed by Justice Rathnakala, had also flagged the issue to the state government and a report on the same was carried in DH on March 10.

It had also expressed concerns over such actions and said that they had derailed the purpose of the committee.