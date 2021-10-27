DH Radio: OUR PLAYGROUNDS, GONE! How infra projects are taking away our children's playgrounds

Hello people, good morning and welcome to DH Radio
In today's episode anchored by Rasheed Kappan, anthropologist Usha Rao takes us back to the lost Banda Ground, a shared open space near Shivajinagar that gave way to the Cantonment Metro Station project.
Listen to her, as she explains how our playgrounds, a democratic space, are being blatantly encroached upon without any public consultation.
These, she reminds, are not empty spaces but places where communities are formed, children are socialised and grow into adulthood, building enduring social bonds.
