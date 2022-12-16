Diversions on Bannerghatta Road due to Namma Metro work

A key section of Bannerghatta Road at Loyola College Junction will be closed for traffic for Namma Metro work starting from December 19, with officials advising commuters to take diversions.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said that due to the ongoing work at Kalena Agraha Metro Station, the cross road location of Kothnur Road from Bannerghatta Main Road will be closed till further notice.

Officials have suggested alternative routes.

Those coming from Bannerghatta have to turn at Gottigere and travel along Jambu Savari Dinne to reach BK Circle. Traffic from Jayadeva Junction towards Kothanur has to take a turn at Arekere junction and reach BK Circle via Brigage Millennium Road and RBI Layout.