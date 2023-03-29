Don't allow permanent structures in Mallathahalli lake area: HC to BBMP

The Karnataka High Court has directed authorities to ensure no individual, group or political parties are allowed to erect permanent structures within the tank area of the 71.18-acre Mallathahalli lake in Bengaluru South.

A division bench headed by Justice B Veerappa that heard the interlocutory application filed by advocate Geetha Misra issued a series of directions regarding maintenance of the lake and kalyani.

The petition claimed that a 35-ft statue of Lord Shiva was being installed in the lake bed area during Maha Shivaratri and authorities were planning to construct an open theatre with the approval of the state government and the BBMP.

In its reply, the BBMP stated that the statue was made of clay and mild adhesives using biodegradable material and was only for Maha Shivaratri festivities. It also said there was no proposal to install a permanent structure.



The bench said there should not be any temporary or permanent structure, commercial, recreational or industrial activities in the lake, and there should not be any pollution or any act which is detrimental directly or indirectly to the tank or tank-bed area.

“As admitted by the parties, since the total area of the tank is 71.18 acres, except the dispute with respect to three acres, which is pending before this court, the water spread area of 42 acres, which is now increased to 44 acres, should not be allowed to decrease.

“The authorities should ensure that no individual or group or political parties should be allowed to construct any permanent structure within the tank area, i.e. 71.18 acres, and/or to pollute the water either in the lake area or in the kalyani,” the court said.

The bench also said that the authorities should ensure that granting permission for immersion of Ganesha and Durga idols and performance of traditional rituals of Chhath Puja shall not construe to misuse the same for any other purpose.

“We hope and trust that the respondent — the BBMP, including the government, will not create unnecessary litigation before this court and ensure compliance of provisions of the KLCDA (Karnataka Lake Conservation and Development Authority) Act strictly and in accordance with the law,” the bench said.