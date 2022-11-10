Double bills: Bescom fixes portal glitch

Many Bescom consumers were in for a shock when they tried paying their electricity bills online on November 1, as the portal displayed a bill that was 100 per cent more than the actual bill.

As complaints started pouring in, the issue was rectified within 24 hours, Bescom officials said.

“As soon as the issue came to our notice, we alerted the technical team and got the issue rectified immediately. The consumers were able to pay their bills online from November 2. No issues have been reported thereafter,” said a senior Bescom official of the customer support team.

The officials said the technical glitch was reported across all five Escoms in the state.

“The software is migrating and hence there was a snarl. The system was duplicating the bills and hence a higher amount was shown. It has now been resolved. The new software is expected to be rolled out in a month,” another official said.

Consumers can call Bescom helpline (1912) to register complaints if issues persist.