Drain encroachment: Permanent structures built at 45% places

Of the 696 stormwater drain encroachments identified so far in the city, more than 300 places — or nearly 45 per cent — have permanent structures such as houses and other buildings.

The big numbers, stipulated in official records, show that many people may have invested in buying or constructing these properties without knowing that they sit on stormwater drains.

Very few of the 696 encroachments are vacant sites.

A majority of the 300 buildings are located in the BBMP’s Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and Dasarahalli zones, which are all outside the city’s core. A significant number of illegal buildings are up for demolition in the East Zone, too.

As per the BBMP data, 45 buildings are blocking the stormwater drain at Cholanayakanahalli in Hebbal; 26 buildings at Nandini Layout; 17 houses at Gavipuram, Srinagar; 11 buildings at Chinnappanahalli; seven at Kaikondrahalli; seven at Munnekolala; and 17 at Varthur. The list also includes apartments, tech parks and villas.

So far, the BBMP has been mostly razing semi-permanent structures such as compound walls that are blocking the drains. “In buildings where the residents live, the tahsildar will first issue a notice before taking up the demolition drive,” BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said.

There is, however, confusion among authorities about what to do if only a small portion of a building sits on a drain.

“We are razing compound walls and parking shelters without any notice. If just one or two pillars of an apartment fall on the drain, we do not wish to harm the entire structure of the building as long as there is adequate space on the same premises to widen the drain,” a BBMP official said.

The BBMP’s drive has, however, panicked residents.

‘No prior notice’

While some residents objected to the demolition saying they were not given any prior notice, others insisted to have building approvals given by the authorities, including the revenue department.