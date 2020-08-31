Dust settles on roads as sweeping machines are used in name only

Ever wondered why dust and garbage are often left uncleared from the edges of even prominent city roads? Well, blame it on red tape and chronic corruption.

The BBMP had purchased 27 high-tech sweeping machines to exclusively clean arterial and sub-arterial roads. The machines are fitted with GPS to show that they are actually being used. It turns out that these machines were just stationed on the roads, and BBMP engineers were generating false accounts and submitting bills to show the job was being done.

The lid was broken off the scam after corporators told a recent BBMP council meeting that many arterial and sub-arterial roads were not being properly swept.

Mayor M Goutham Kumar found the allegations to be true when he inspected the Outer Ring Road in Nagawara. He was appalled to find dust and garbage lying on the edges of the road.

Bengaluru has a road network of 13,000 km, including 1,400 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads. The supervision of the sweeping machines was assigned to the BBMP’s zonal- and ward-level engineers but they did a poor job of it.

The BBMP has now realised that giving the job to the engineers wasn’t fair because arterial and sub-arterial roads do not neatly fall into its wards or zones. In other words,

there were problems of jurisdiction when it came to monitoring the sweeping machines.

The BBMP has now decided to assign the maintenance of these machines to its Road and Infrastructure Division, which built these roads and maintains them. In an order, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad directed that all the machines be handed over to the division.

The BBMP is also setting up a centralised command centre to monitor the operations of these machines. The special commissioner has been instructed to deploy 12 inspectors and three junior commissioned officers to monitor the machines.