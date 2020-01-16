E-City traffic police station gets corporate-style building

The Electronics City traffic police station building has received a complete facelift that matches the look of multinational corporations whose glitzy offices are located in its jurisdiction.

The police station, which earlier functioned out of the makeshift warehouse of a private company, now boasts a front office that will cater to visitors or people in distress, good furniture and a special restroom for women staff. The front office will be manned by police officers who will be the first point of contact for visitors. They will help people draft their complaints, if any, and guide them to the officer concerned.

The man behind the facelift is Ramachandra B, the inspector of the Electronics City traffic police station. He approached Titan Company Ltd for funds to renovate the building. The company readily agreed and spent about Rs 30 lakh to give a corporate look to the police station. The renovation began in November 2019 and was completed by the end of December.

The police station has a visitor's gallery, a server room, a storeroom, a pantry and water purifiers among other facilities. All rooms are air-conditioned. Unlike in the past, the building has separate toilets for male and female staff, said Ramachandra.

The renovated building was recently inaugurated by Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao.