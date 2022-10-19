Easy to blame rain, but check work quality: Experts to BBMP

While the BBMP has been blaming the rains and rough weather for potholes developing on the roads each monsoon, experts say shoddy execution and lack of monitoring are the real reasons.

Black-top roads have a 10-year lifespan, while white-top roads can remain damage-free for 40 years. “If the BBMP focuses on maintaining higher work quality, such problems should not occur each year,” traffic expert Professor M N Sreehari told DH. “But the work has been substandard.”

A BBMP contractor, who spoke to DH on condition of anonymity, admitted that corruption has forced them to produce substandard work. “No one bothers to check if the works meet prescribed standards. With rampant corruption and commissions, we have no choice but to compromise on the quality if we have to survive,” the contractor said.

Srikanth Channal, chairperson, Association of Consulting Civil Engineers, recommended a total system revamp.

“The system is corrupt to the extent that a third party assigned to assess the work quality ends up reporting to the corrupt official in some cases,” he said. “Obviously, third party verification will favour the corrupt official.”

Professor Sreehari pointed out that even the pothole-filling exercise of the civic body is poor.

“In many cases, they fill (the pothole) with soil or mud and fail to follow the standard procedure. The pothole (quite naturally) keeps reopening,” he said.

“If engineers ensure the use of bitumen in the right quantity with a back coat to bond the new layer with the old, the pothole will not reappear,” Prof Sreehari further added.

Multiple factors

BBMP officials said the issue is the result of multiple factors.

“TenderSURE roads are pothole-free,” declared Ravindra P N, BBMP Special Commissioner (Projects).

“But potholes appear on asphalted roads for various reasons. Water seepage and works by the BWSSB and Bescom also damage roads.”

Roads riddled with potholes turn death traps

August 26, 2022

Suprith J (44) died after battling for life for nearly a week after he bumped into a pothole at Herohalli. Suprith, a private firm employee, suffered head injuries when he fell from his bike while trying to navigate a pothole-ridden road.

March 14, 2022

Ashwin K Jodige (27), employed in a private firm, died after his two-wheeler skidded off a pothole at Muneshwara Layout. The incident triggered the usual blame game between the BBMP and the BWSSB over the poor condition of the road.

January 30, 2022

Teacher Sharmila Prakash (38), who was riding pillion, was run over by a truck after she fell off the bike when her husband lost control while navigating a pothole on Magadi Road.

November 27, 2021

Azeem Ahmed (21) lost his life while navigating a pothole-ridden road in Thanisandra. Ahmed worked as a food delivery executive. A BBMP engineer was booked for negligence in the case.

September 6, 2021

Khursheed Ahmed (75), who was disabled, lost his life after his specially designed three-wheeler hit a pothole on Manganahalli main road. While the BBMP said the road falls under the BDA’s jurisdiction, the BDA blamed illegal works by the BWSSB for the accident. The BWSSB denied negligence.