Eight rail reservation centres shut on two weekends

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 23 2021, 00:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 03:29 ist
The passenger reservation counters at railway stations in Bengaluru will remain open. DH FILE PHOTO/RANJU P

In view of the weekend curfew, the railways will close down passenger reservation centres at Banashankari, Jayanagar, Koramangala, KR Market, High Court, Vidhana Soudha, Electronics City and Yelahanka on April 24, 25, May 1 and 2. 

The reservation offices at railway stations will, however, remain open. 

Bengaluru
Railways

