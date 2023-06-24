Elderly man falls into five-foot drain at V V Puram Food Street    

Walking on Food Street in VV Puram, South Bengaluru, has become dangerous due to an open drain left by the BBMP during repair work, creating a death trap.

Recently, a 67-year-old former newspaper employee, Chandrashekar aka Shekar Poorna, fell into the five-foot-deep drain, resulting in a severe head injury. Luckily, his grandchildren became alert noticing him falling into the drainage. If they had walked ahead, they too would have fallen in.

On June 17 evening, Chandrashekar took his grandchildren to Food Street. He parked his car in an adjacent lane and was walking towards VB Bakery. Around 8 pm, as he stepped on the slabs covering the drainage, there was a power cut. Only a small portion of the slabs were cemented. Chandrashekar fell into the drain. His grandchildren raised an alarm, enabling him to be saved by the public. But he suffered injuries to his head and legs.

Also Read | Expert panel to be formed to prepare blueprint for Bengaluru's development: D K Shivakumar

Considering the injuries as minor, Chandrashekar returned home. However, he later developed headache and nausea. His son, Srinivasa C, took him to hospital. On scanning, a blood clot was detected in the head.

“We admitted him at St John’s Hospital on June 19. He is responding to treatment, but may have to undergo surgery, which will be decided by the doctors in a couple of days,” Srinivasa told DH.

Notice to contractor

Srinivasa has lodged a complaint with the Vishweshwarapuram police against the contractor, mason, and BBMP engineer, as no safety measures were taken. Caution boards and barricades to warn pedestrians of ongoing work were absent. A case has been registered under IPC Section 377 (whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others).

"On Friday, we did a spot inspection,” said a police official. “Despite the incident, the contractor or officials did not close the slabs or put up barricades. They have only placed an iron bar. We have begun an investigation and will serve notices to the people concerned for questioning."

What the BBMP has to say

When asked, Rajesh, BBMP Chief Engineer (South Zone), said: “I am not aware of this incident. I will check with my officials if there were any lapses. However, it is a construction site and works are in progress. We have taken enough precautionary measures. But as a safety measure, the public should not venture into areas where works are in progress."