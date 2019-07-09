Enjoy free Wi-Fi at BDA office

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) office is all set to join the list of city's free Wi-Fi zones shortly. The project, sanctioned by the state government under e-governance, will make the BDA office a free Wi-Fi zone for the hundreds of visitors.

A survey was conducted in June. Now, the work is almost completed. "The BDA is not spending any money for this project. It is purely intended to cater to the common people who visit our office for various purposes. In a way, this will give a boost to our e-office works. Most likely, people can avail the service next week," BDA's systems manager Chethan told DH.

As many as 34 access points have been identified inside the BDA premises, where users can avail the 2Mbps free internet connection, which is the standard speed recommended by the government.

"As we have made the mode of payment collection for property tax completely online, most people are approaching our office with queries. The free Wi-Fi will help us to teach them the process," the official said.