Escalator parts stolen from metro station site

Thieves have stolen the spare parts of an escalator from an under-construction metro station in southern Bengaluru, according to a complaint lodged with Electronics City police.

Schindler India Private Ltd, which has secured the contract to instal escalators at metro stations, had kept the spare parts on the first floor of the Beratena Agrahara metro station on Hosur Road. It had posted a security guard from a private agency to guard them.

The guard, Bikas Sahu, went to sleep on the second floor around 10 am on March 6.

Around 5 pm, Shakthi Kumar, a senior project engineer with Schindler India Private Ltd, visited the construction site. An inspection showed that the spare parts — Bottom Balustrade Profile, Bottom Dust Tray, Handrail Profile Balustrade, Step Chain Link, Top Balustrade Profile, etc — were missing. The spare parts are worth Rs 1.5 lakh.

A search for the spare parts at the construction site and surrounding areas proved futile.