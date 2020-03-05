Events cancelled, some IT firms shut

Social media was abuzz with messages tying the potential Covid-19 carriers to two major IT parks in the city even as the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) cancelled a two-day event scheduled to begin on Thursday.

In a message displayed on the summit website, the chairman of IESA said, “We have decided to move the scheduled IESA Vision Summit on March 5 & 6, 2020 to a later date,” without specifying the later date.

Messages on WhatsApp and posts on Twitter and Facebook said one employee working in a company on Manyata Tech Park and another at an office at RMZ Ecospace have been quarantined and people “in the vicinity” have been told to take precautions. Some posts actively called out for avoiding both establishments.

A spokesperson from Embassy said they were “not aware of a single case of positive test for the virus” in the more than 200,000 people working at the business parks, including the Manyata Tech Park.

“We do understand that one employee of a company at one of our parks who had travelled from a Level 3 country was screened in the last 36 hours and determined to be asymptomatic. As a precaution, the premises are being disinfected. We are not aware of a single confirmed case within over 15 business parks across India,” the spokesperson added.

At least three offices advised its employees to work from home while several others, including Intel, implemented travel restrictions.

DH reached out to RMZ seeking clarity on viral messages about a techie from a company located in RMZ ecospace being quarantined. There was no response from firm.