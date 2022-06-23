Experts suggest allowing buses on Peenya flyover

Experts looking into the safety of the NHAI’s flyover over Peenya have suggested that buses can be allowed to ply on the structure while limiting the restriction to trucks. However, the lack of mechanism to segregate the two types of vehicles may lead for the continuation of the present system.

On December 25 last year, all traffic on the flyover was barred after the prestressed cables connecting the segments were found to be weak. After the contractor replaced the cables, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) conducted safety tests and allowed only light motor vehicles to use the flyover from February 16.

The structure, which provides a signal-free corridor from Goraguntepalya to 8th Mile junction, remains off limits for buses and trucks. Thousands of large vehicles ply on the route as NH 48 connects northern parts of the state as well as the country.

Traffic police said there was an urgent need to shift both the buses and trucks to the flyover.

“The congestion on the main carriageway as well as the service road has tripled. We have been requesting the NHAI authorities to restore the structure at the earliest. We have not received a response,” an officer said.

NHAI project director A K Janbaz did not respond to repeated calls or messages.

Sources in NHAI, however, said the experts who conducted the initial studies said the flyover’s concrete structure has not suffered any damage. “A suggestion has been made to the NHAI that buses can be allowed on the flyover while keeping the trucks away,” an official said.

However, the problem of segregating the two types of vehicles has made officials not to take any decision on the matter.

“We can segregate the light motor vehicles by using the gantry. However, both buses and trucks have the same height. Though we believe that the structure is safe, it is better to keep the heavy trucks off the flyover till we get the final study,” an official said.