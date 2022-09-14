Explained | BBMP identifies big names behind encroachments of Bengaluru storm water drains

Amid an ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Bengaluru in the wake of massive flooding across the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) identified 15 encroachments by major builders and IT parks, primarily in the Mahadevapura zone, which was severely affected by waterlogging.

A BBMP notification dated Aug. 17 recently came to light, which identified encroachments that are believed to have blocked the flow of water into stormwater drains. The 15 encroachments identified were as follows:

Karnataka | The list of IT Parks & developers indulging in SWD (stormwater drain) encroachments also includes- Adarsha in R Narayanapura, Columbia Asia Hospital in Ramagondanahalli, Epylson & Diyashree in ABK & Yamalur, etcetera: BBMP pic.twitter.com/ANT3ZJqUUH — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

The encroachment problem in Bengaluru has been cited as a major reason for the flooding. The BBMP has identified over 700 encroachments so far that may be obstructing stormwater drains in the city.

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Sept. 13 announced that the identified encroachments as well as ongoing unlawful constructions in Bengaluru would be demolished, like the Noida twin towers, before the next monsoon season.

"We have asked our officers to demolish any encroachments whether they are rich or poor," Ashoka said. "More than 30 IT companies have encroached storm water drains. They were talking big but many of these companies and builders have encroached. We won't spare anyone, no question of giving time to anyone." He had earlier promised to "mercilessly" remove properties that obstructed the water flow into drains.

Ashoka also vowed to punish officials and builders who are directly or indirectly associated with illegal constructions and encroachments.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that there would be no discrimination in the demolition of encroachments and illegal constructions. He had also attributed the poor state of the city's infrastructure to the erstwhile Congress government’s "maladministration".