Face Mask: BBMP asks marshals to not penalise people wearing hankies

Clearing the confusion among marshals about penalising violators of Covid-19 rules, the BBMP on Friday asked them to focus on markets, malls, and crowded places.

The civic body also asked the marshals to avoid confrontation with members of the public so long as they cover their mouths in some form.

At a review meeting of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials and marshal supervisors on implementing the Covid-19 rules, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad and Police Commissioner Kamal Pant directed them to focus on the peripheral areas that have seen a spike in Covid cases in recent times.

“We’ve to shift our focus and enforce stringent precautionary measures to prevent Covid from peaking in the outer zones. Marshals shall concentrate and step up their vigilance in crowded areas such as markets, malls and functions instead of going after solo motorists or people walking alone on an empty road stretch,” Prasad

advised.

Considering the economic struggles of citizens, the top brass asked marshals to treat scarfs and handkerchiefs as masks. Pant urged police officials to join marshals to effectively enforce Covid regulations. “While discharging your duties, confrontations are bound to happen. But marshals shall remain patient. Further, if anyone tries to go after marshals, our police will provide them security and arrest such miscreants,” Pant said.