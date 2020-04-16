Farmers can sell veggies at 58 centres in Bengaluru

The government will designate two places in each of the 28 Bengaluru Assembly segments for vegetable traders to directly sell their produce.

The decision comes amid bitter complaints from traders over the closure of the KR Market and APMC Yard in Yeshwantpur. “A decision has been taken to ensure direct market facility for farmers’ produce,” Revenue Minister R Ashoka announced at a meeting with farmers at the APMC Yard on Wednesday.

As farmers find it harder to transport the produces to the market, vegetables and fruits are rotting in the fields, Ashoka said. Consumers are also reluctant to buy them because of the high prices.

“The state government has decided to ensure farmers have direct market facility to overcome the challenges,” the minister added.

The government will make all arrangements to allow farmers to sell to the wholesale merchants at the identified locations between 3 am and 6 am. It has identified cart vendors and mini goods vehicle owners in each ward to sell the produces at the doorstep.

“The police won’t trouble farmers who bring the produce to Bengaluru,” he said. “They have been barred from transporting the produce in cars. They should use tractors or goods vehicles.” The minister will consult Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on opening wine and juice production units in the private sector to help grape growers. “No curbs on bringing labourers for harvest and other farming activities. No shortage of sowing seeds and fertilisers in the state." MLA T Venkataramanaiah asked the government to release money for the ragi bought under the support price scheme.