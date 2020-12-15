File affidavit on illegal religious structures: HC to BBMP chief

The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the BBMP Commissioner to file an affidavit regarding steps taken to demolish illegal religious structures in the city as per the 2009 Supreme Court order.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay S Oka perused the statement filed by the BBMP.

The bench said the BBMP wants it to believe that only 106 illegal religious structures were constructed before and after the cut-off date — September 29, 2009. The court observed that though a contempt notice was already issued to the BBMP commissioner, there has been no serious efforts made right from the year 2009.

“We, therefore, direct the present municipal commissioner to file a detailed affidavit recording compliance. It is only by way of indulgence that we are granting this opportunity to the commissioner to defend the contempt notice,” the court said.

The court also directed both the BBMP and BDA to hold meetings with higher officials to sort out disputes regarding jurisdiction in demolishing illegal religious structures.

The court also granted time to the state government to modify the February 17, 2010 order in which the cut-off date was not proper. The court said there was no application of mind whether illegal structures constructed before 2009 should be tolerated or relocated.

The court has posted the next hearing to January 14, 2021. The state government and the BBMP commissioner have been directed to file affidavits on or before

January 14.