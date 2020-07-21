File report on Covid-19 testing at labour camps: HC tells BMRCL

The Karnataka High Court on Monday asked BMRCL to file a report on the number of Covid-19 tests conducted on workers at its labour camps across the city. The bench took serious note of a large number of Covid-19 positive cases detected in one camp.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka passed the directions to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd while hearing PILs on Covid-19.

The advocate appearing for the petitioner submitted that of the 211 workers at a metro site, 87 had tested positive. He said the issues pertaining to the safety of the workers were specifically raised before the monitoring committee.

“This is an alarming situation. BMRCL must place on record the steps taken by it firstly, to protect the remaining workers in the camp and secondly, workers in the other camps. It is the responsibility of BMRCL to ensure that a large number of camps set up for workers do not become centres of the virus spread in the city. BMRCL must clarify whether the workers tested are in quarantine and also whether they are regularly paid their wages,” the bench said.

The court asked BMRCL to file a written submission before July 23.

PPE kits for workers

The bench also directed the state government to immediately provide PPE kits to pourakarmikas in the BBMP limits. The court pointed out that random testing of 99 workers in one ward revealed 23 positive cases.

“It is also pointed out that proper equipment is not provided to pourakarmikas. There are no thermal scanners at the mustering centres where pourakarmikas report to work. Pourakarmikas are at the forefront in the battle against Covid-19. Apart from pourakarmikas, the issue of housekeeping staff and allied staff working in Covid-19 hospitals will also have to be looked into,” the bench said.